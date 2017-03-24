'Youth Explosion' highlights church a...

'Youth Explosion' highlights church anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Capital-Journal

New Beginning Baptist Church, 1329 S.W. 37th, will celebrate its 19th anniversary with special services with a "Youth Explosion" at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the church. A barbecue dinner will follow, with tickets available for $5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atchison Verizon store closes Apr 8 Okie 1
News Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 14
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
News Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC