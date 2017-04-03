Woman charged with kidnapping "on the run"
A warrant for arrest of Mackenzie Quiovers has been issued after court documents say she did not return to the Boone County Jail after receiving medical treatment. Quiovers and Washington have both been charged with three counts of kidnapping .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Assault probe underway at Fort Leavenworth medi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jonathan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC