Woman Accused in Estranged Husband's Death to Undergo Tests
The Leavenworth Times reports that a Leavenworth County judge on Wednesday ordered the testing for Barbara Marie Frantz, of Kansas City, Kansas. She's charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Gary Frantz.
