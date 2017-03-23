Kansas woman found mentally unfit for...

Kansas woman found mentally unfit for Leavenworth murder trial

Thursday Mar 23

A 50-year-old woman accused of killing her estranged husband in Leavenworth, Kansas, has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. The Leavenworth Times reports that a Leavenworth County judge on Wednesday made that ruling after Barbara Frantz of Kansas City, Kansas, underwent mental competency testing.

