Kansas Senate blocks racetrack amendment to bill automating lottery ticket sales

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas Senate brushed aside a financial appeal Thursday on behalf of potential investors in slot-machine gaming operations at defunct racetracks and endorsed legislation permitting retailers to install automated lottery ticket dispensers. State law prohibits convenience and grocery stores to make use of vending devices for sale of Kansas Lottery tickets.

