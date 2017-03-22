General Shoemaker: Helicopter War Guru

Used essentially as delivery vans in World War II and as medical evacuation vehicles in Korea, helicopters were transformed into hunter-killers in Vietnam, thanks in large part to the efforts of a former infantry officer. My father, a combat Marine veteran of the Okinawa campaign in World War II, once told me he was evacuated from the island on a helicopter after being wounded on Sugar Loaf Hill.

