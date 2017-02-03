Man convicted of indecent liberties with child
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - A former employee of the Youth Center on Fort Leavenworth was found guilty of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, Nicholas Clark, 24, worked at the youth center when he solicited a 13-year-old girl who attended the center, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Jan 26
|Le Jimbo
|28
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC