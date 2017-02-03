Man convicted of indecent liberties with child

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - A former employee of the Youth Center on Fort Leavenworth was found guilty of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, Nicholas Clark, 24, worked at the youth center when he solicited a 13-year-old girl who attended the center, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

