Kansas Prison Allegedly Recorded Attorney-Client Conversations
After complaints from defense attorneys, an investigation was launched that found a detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas was illegally recording conversations between them and their clients. The privately run federal prison is operated by Corrections Corporation of America.
