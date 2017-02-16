Kansas Prison Allegedly Recorded Atto...

Kansas Prison Allegedly Recorded Attorney-Client Conversations

After complaints from defense attorneys, an investigation was launched that found a detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas was illegally recording conversations between them and their clients. The privately run federal prison is operated by Corrections Corporation of America.

