Woman charged in man's shooting death in Leavenworth

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Barbara Marie Frantz, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged Monday in Leavenworth County with first-degree murder in the killing of 54-year-old Gary Frantz. Leavenworth police say Gary Frantz was shot several times Friday night in Leavenworth.

