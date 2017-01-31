Trump criticizes decision to commute ...

Trump criticizes decision to commute a ungrateful traitora Chelsea Manninga s sentence

Thursday Jan 26

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that Chelsea Manning, the Army intelligence analyst who had been convicted for turning over classified diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks, "should never have been released from prison." Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader.

