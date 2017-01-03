ShopHOTROD.com has gone Drag Week 2017, presented by Gear Vendors! NEW Shirts In-Stock
There have been a handful of Australians at HOT ROD Drag Week, but only one group is notoriously called "The Aussies" - a bunch of guys who pulled a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 out of a field for $1,500, and then went on a cross-country thrash with a Chevelle that did everything it could to drop parts off the car while on the way to a hair-raising 14-second quarter. Last year, they did a little homework before the hell-week, building a twin-turbo, 540ci big-block and shipping it to King Hot Rod and Restoration in Leavenworth, Kansas, where they joined Drag Weekers Dustin Gardner, Garry Ross, and Jeremy Scanlon in a one-week slam to rebuild the heap into a hero.
