Obama commutes most of the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving at Leavenworth
President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning on Tuesday, allowing the convicted Army leaker to go free nearly three decades early as part of a sweeping move to offer clemency in the final days of his administration. Manning, who will leave the Leavenworth, Kan., prison in May, was one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama was shortening, a list that includes Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez-Rivera.
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|8 hr
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
|Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
