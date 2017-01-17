Obama commutes most of the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving at Leavenworth

President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning on Tuesday, allowing the convicted Army leaker to go free nearly three decades early as part of a sweeping move to offer clemency in the final days of his administration. Manning, who will leave the Leavenworth, Kan., prison in May, was one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama was shortening, a list that includes Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez-Rivera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.