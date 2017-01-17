Obama commutes most of the sentence o...

Obama commutes most of the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving at Leavenworth

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Capital-Journal

President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning on Tuesday, allowing the convicted Army leaker to go free nearly three decades early as part of a sweeping move to offer clemency in the final days of his administration. Manning, who will leave the Leavenworth, Kan., prison in May, was one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama was shortening, a list that includes Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez-Rivera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city 8 hr Fizzy 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 2
Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12) Sep '16 RegularJoe 13
News Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC