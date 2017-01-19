Manning to reportedly lose transgender benefits with dishonorable discharge
Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier who leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks, will reportedly lose her military health care benefits under the terms of her commutation. The Army has been providing Manning with treatment for gender dysphoria, including hormone treatments, according to a report in Stars and Stripes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|39 min
|Fcvk tRump
|26
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC