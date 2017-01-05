Immaculata High School, a Catholic sc...

Immaculata High School, a Catholic school open since 1909, to close in June

After more than a century in operation, a Catholic high school in Leavenworth is closing its doors after this school year. The Board of Trustees of the Leavenworth Regional Catholic School System announced Wednesday it will recommend that Archbishop Joseph Naumann close Immaculata High School, which offers seventh through 12th grade.

