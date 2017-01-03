Good Old Floyd: The Man Who Never Met a Motorcycle He Didn't Like
Pictured above, Floyd Clymer on one of his Indian-branded minibikes during the AMA National Road Race Weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park in August of 1969. At the time of this photo, Floyd was only three years removed from striking it rich when he sold Cycle magazine to William Ziff, of Ziff-Davis Publishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SuperbikePlanet.com.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
|Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC