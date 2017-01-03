Good Old Floyd: The Man Who Never Met...

Good Old Floyd: The Man Who Never Met a Motorcycle He Didn't Like

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SuperbikePlanet.com

Pictured above, Floyd Clymer on one of his Indian-branded minibikes during the AMA National Road Race Weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park in August of 1969. At the time of this photo, Floyd was only three years removed from striking it rich when he sold Cycle magazine to William Ziff, of Ziff-Davis Publishing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SuperbikePlanet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 2
Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12) Sep '16 RegularJoe 13
News Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC