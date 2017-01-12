Edward Snowden asks Barack Obama for ...

Edward Snowden asks Barack Obama for clemency for Chelsea Manning

52 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Edward Snowden has asked Barack Obama to grant Chelsea Manning clemency over himself, despite having spent months campaigning to get a presidential pardon. 'Mr President, if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning.

