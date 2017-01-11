Dole Institute releases early spring 2017 programs
The Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas has announced its early spring 2017 programming schedule, including the popular annual Presidential Lecture Series and the monthly Fort Leavenworth Series. Early programming will be highlighted by the 2017 Presidential Lecture Series, which will examine America's role in World War I. The series, titled "The U.S. and the Great War: 100 Years Later," will coincide with the 100-year anniversary of U.S. entry into the war.
