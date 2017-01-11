Dole Institute releases early spring ...

Dole Institute releases early spring 2017 programs

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: University of Kansas

The Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas has announced its early spring 2017 programming schedule, including the popular annual Presidential Lecture Series and the monthly Fort Leavenworth Series. Early programming will be highlighted by the 2017 Presidential Lecture Series, which will examine America's role in World War I. The series, titled "The U.S. and the Great War: 100 Years Later," will coincide with the 100-year anniversary of U.S. entry into the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 2
Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12) Sep '16 RegularJoe 13
News Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC