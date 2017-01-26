Chelsea Manning says she will move to Md. after release from prison
Former Army soldier and government document leaker Chelsea Manning revealed her plans to move to Maryland after she is released from prison later this year. Just days before he left office, President Obama commuted Manning's 35-year prison sentence - she will now be released on May 17 from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|17 hr
|Le Jimbo
|28
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC