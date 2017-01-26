Chelsea Manning says she will move to...

Chelsea Manning says she will move to Md. after release from prison

Tuesday Read more: The Hill

Former Army soldier and government document leaker Chelsea Manning revealed her plans to move to Maryland after she is released from prison later this year. Just days before he left office, President Obama commuted Manning's 35-year prison sentence - she will now be released on May 17 from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas.

