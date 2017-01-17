Chelsea Manning on Obama's short list for commutation
Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army soldier imprisoned for passing government documents to WikiLeaks, is on President Obama's short list for possible commutation, according to NBC News. A decision could come soon for Manning, who tried to commit suicide and went on a hunger strike last year to demand better treatment in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
|Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC