By freeing Chelsea Manning, Obama saved her life. Many other trans prisoners won't be so lucky
Following pressure from LGBT advocacy groups, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of the whistleblower, who has served seven years at the Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas, an all-male facility. As groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, National Organization for Women, , freeing Manning - who will now be released in May - won't just end the cruel and unusual punishment that she has experienced as a trans woman behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC