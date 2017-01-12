Atchison Verizon store closes
Owner Glen Thomas offered several reasons for the store's closing, mainly that an Atchison location didn't produce business like other Verizon stores he's tied to near Liberty, Missouri. The storefront that Verizon used to occupy at 121 S. Eighth St. now sits empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
|Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC