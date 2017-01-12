Atchison Verizon store closes

Owner Glen Thomas offered several reasons for the store's closing, mainly that an Atchison location didn't produce business like other Verizon stores he's tied to near Liberty, Missouri. The storefront that Verizon used to occupy at 121 S. Eighth St. now sits empty.

