Aid approach must be updated

Aid approach must be updated

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Over the past decade, U.S. military expeditions have increasingly used development aid to undermine popular support for insurgents and extremist groups, and pacify turbulent areas. But does this tool work in conflict zones like Afghanistan? My new research published in the American Political Science Review provides evidence that aid spending by the U.S. military in Afghanistan in many cases produced violent backlash from insurgents against troops and civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 2
Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12) Sep '16 RegularJoe 13
News Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Leavenworth County was issued at January 12 at 3:52AM CST

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC