White House won't comment on Chelsea Manning's clemency bid: Report

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Washington Times

The White House this week refused to discuss whether President Obama will pardon Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning as supporters of the convicted WikiLeaks source ramp-up their campaign for clemency in the face of Donald Trump's imminent administration.

