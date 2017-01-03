US military could carry out first execution in over 50 years
A former US Army soldier who has been on death row since 1988 for raping and murdering several women could now face execution after a judge denied his bid for another stay of execution. Judge J. Thomas Marten of the US District Court for the District of Kansas wrote last week that a previously granted stay of execution to Ronald Gray was "no longer in effect," denying his request to further block the military from carrying out the death sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
|Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC