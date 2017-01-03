Plans to execute killer Ronald Gray offer some relief to victims' families
A little more than 30 years after the former soldier's first victims were found in Fayetteville, a federal judge earlier this month cleared the way for the Army to execute the convicted murderer and rapist who once terrorized his neighborhood near Bonnie Doone. Pending additional appeals by Gray's lawyers, the longest-serving inmate on the military's death row will likely be put to death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana - the same facility where, in 2001, terrorist Timothy McVeigh was executed for the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|RegularJoe
|13
|Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC