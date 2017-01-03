Plans to execute killer Ronald Gray o...

Plans to execute killer Ronald Gray offer some relief to victims' families

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Stars and Stripes

A little more than 30 years after the former soldier's first victims were found in Fayetteville, a federal judge earlier this month cleared the way for the Army to execute the convicted murderer and rapist who once terrorized his neighborhood near Bonnie Doone. Pending additional appeals by Gray's lawyers, the longest-serving inmate on the military's death row will likely be put to death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana - the same facility where, in 2001, terrorist Timothy McVeigh was executed for the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995.

Read more at Stars and Stripes.

