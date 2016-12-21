Military to execute former soldier rapist Ronald Gray, after 8-year delay

More than eight years after he originally was scheduled to die, the U.S. government is moving forward with plans to execute Ronald Gray. Gray, a former soldier who was convicted in a series of rapes and murders in Fayetteville and Fort Bragg more than 25 years ago, lost a court battle to keep in effect a stay of execution first granted by a U.S. District Court in Kansas in November 2008.

