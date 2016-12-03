Leavenworth holiday homes tour recalls Christmases past
This historic house at 920 S. Esplanade in Leavenworth will be among those on the Leavenworth County Historical Society's annual Candlelight Vintage Homes Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11. This historic house at 1400 5th Ave. in Leavenworth will be among those on the Leavenworth County Historical Society's annual Candlelight Vintage Homes Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11. The Carroll Mansion Museum, 1128 5th Ave. in Leavenworth, has already been decorated for the holidays by the Leavenworth County Historical Society. The house will serve as headquarters for the society's Candlelight Vintage Homes Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, which is a fundraiser for operation of the museum.
