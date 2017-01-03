Judge lifts execution stay for ex-sol...

Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in military prison

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WWSB

A Kansas federal judge has lifted a stay of execution for a former soldier who was sentenced to death for killing two women and three rapes. Ronald A. Gray has been held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, since a military court sentenced him to die in 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 2
Does Leavenworth have a ghetto or bad/dangerous... (Jul '12) Sep '16 RegularJoe 13
News Chelsea Manning starts hunger strike to protest... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC