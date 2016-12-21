'I didn't see the human beings:' Disgraced Army...
A disgraced Army colonel who already is serving time in military prison told a federal judge Wednesday that his shame for possessing and distributing thousands of images of child pornography is bottomless. Robert Rice made that admission just before U.S. Middle District Chief Judge Christopher C. Conner sentenced him to 12 years behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man.
|Nov '16
|Clinton Establish...
|2
|TKC Breaking News!!! Kansas City Activists Prot...
|Nov '16
|davy
|2
|(O, X)Y and other opiates
|Nov '16
|power
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC