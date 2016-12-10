Court filing: In Army's eyes, Chelsea Manning still a man

A military prison psychologist has refused to recommend that Chelsea Manning's gender be changed to female in her Army service record, complicating the transgender soldier's quest to wear a feminine hairstyle at the men's prison where she is serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified information, according to a court document. Manning's American Civil Liberties Union lawyers disclosed the decision in a filing Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

