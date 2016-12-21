6 weeks Left for President Obama to Approve Clemency for U.S. Army Whistleblower Chelsea Manning
At a vigil on November 20, 2016 outside the gates of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, speakers underscored the need for pressure in the next six weeks on President Obama, before he leaves office on to approve clemency for U.S. Army whistleblower Private First Class Chelsea Manning. Manning's lawyers filed a Petition for Clemency on November 10, 2016.
