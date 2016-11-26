Matching funds offered for donations ...

Matching funds offered for donations to Leavenworth museum's maintenance fund, capital campaign

Saturday Nov 26 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Donations made to the Leavenworth County Historical Society's Reclaiming History capital campaign or maintenance fund for the Carroll Mansion Museum through Dec. 31 will go twice as far. A member of the historical society has offered to match contributions up to $15,000 made to either fund through the end of the year, according to a news release.

