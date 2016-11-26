Matching funds offered for donations to Leavenworth museum's maintenance fund, capital campaign
Donations made to the Leavenworth County Historical Society's Reclaiming History capital campaign or maintenance fund for the Carroll Mansion Museum through Dec. 31 will go twice as far. A member of the historical society has offered to match contributions up to $15,000 made to either fund through the end of the year, according to a news release.
