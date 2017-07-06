Entire town of Breckenridge on verge of mass evacuation as fire tears through woods
The entire town of Breckenridge in Colorado is bracing for mass evacuation as a wildfire tears through a wooded area. People have been documenting its growth with dramatic videos on Twitter showing flames raging on and smoke spreading across the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leadville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m...
|Jun 6
|Nikki
|1
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Elise Gggggg
|1
|renee anita maes (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|a friend
|1
|Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|WildcatFrosh04
|1
|Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|TylerABlankenship
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leadville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC