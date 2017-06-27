Passerby finds body of teen who fell ...

Passerby finds body of teen who fell into creek

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: TheDenverChannel

LEADVILLE, Colo. A person walking near Lake Creek in Leadville Friday evening discovered the body of a 15-year-old girl who fell into the creek the night before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m... Jun 6 Nikki 1
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 16
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC