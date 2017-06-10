Man sentenced to 36 years for stabbin...

Man sentenced to 36 years for stabbing death outside Leadville bar

A stabbing death outside of a popular Leadville saloon this past spring will keep the killer in prison until he's close to his 60th birthday. Matthew James Haley, 30, admitted to stabbing Jordan Gausman, 31, to death outside of Leadville's Silver Dollar Saloon.

