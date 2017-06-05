CMC Jazz Project concerts to feature Colorado Springs composer
"Last year's concert series with Dan was incredibly well received and so much fun that we wanted to do this again, both Dan and the band," director Gary Johnson said. A variety of jazz styles will be performed, as is the standard for the CMC Jazz Project, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
