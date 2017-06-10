100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Katie Caron

In her current work, artist Katie Caron looks down on the earth from above to show how humans live with the environmental mess they've made in the name of progress, using the very materials of progress - waste rubber, polystyrene, plastics and silicone - to tell her story. But here on earth, she's an educator with an eye on the future of art fabrication, a committed member of the studio community at the Temple and now, part of the stable at William Havu Gallery.

