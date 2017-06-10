100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Katie Caron

100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Katie Caron

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Denver Westword

In her current work, artist Katie Caron looks down on the earth from above to show how humans live with the environmental mess they've made in the name of progress, using the very materials of progress - waste rubber, polystyrene, plastics and silicone - to tell her story. But here on earth, she's an educator with an eye on the future of art fabrication, a committed member of the studio community at the Temple and now, part of the stable at William Havu Gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m... Jun 6 Nikki 1
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 16
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC