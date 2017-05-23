New Leadville hospital dealt major setback after feds withhold loan

Lake County's only hospital, St. Vincent in Leadville, has put plans to build a new facility on hold after financial projections came up shorter than expected, indicating the small hospital has recovered from the financial brink but still needs to improve its balance sheet before a much-needed building upgrade. In 2014, the hospital announced it would be shutting down because of critical building repairs and declining revenues, but service cuts and a partnership struck several months later with Centura Health - which also runs St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco - kept the 138-year-old hospital open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.