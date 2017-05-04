Looking Back

Looking Back

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New Falcon Herald

When Oscar Wilde arrived in Colorado Springs April 14, 1882, he was 27 years old and in the fourth month of a year-long lecture tour that would take him from New York City to San Francisco - and back. The young Irishman was conducting a series of lectures and promoting the latest Gilbert and Sullivan operetta, "Patience."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Falcon Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) May 1 Musikologist 16
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
Indian man walking (Oct '13) Oct '13 robert 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,808,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC