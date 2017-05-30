Gov. John Hickenlooper to stop in dow...

Gov. John Hickenlooper to stop in downtown Lyons during bill signing tour

Monday May 22 Read more: Daily Camera

Gov. John Hickenlooper is stopping briefly in Lyons on Tuesday as part of an 11-day bill signing tour, according to the town. From about 5:30 to 6 p.m., starting at Main Street and Third Avenue, the governor is expected to say a few words about the success of the Colorado Main Street Program , take a tour of downtown and meet business owners.

