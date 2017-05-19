DA rules Lake County deputies' actions justified after video of...

The actions of Lake County Sheriff's deputies were justified when they detained a family inside their home in Leadville, and did not constitute misconduct as was claimed after a video of the arrest was posted on YouTube , the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office has found. Deputies responded to the home of Maria Hernandez-Ponce and Jose Calletano-Serrano Feb. 24 after receiving two emergency calls suggesting potential domestic violence and that one occupant was intoxicated and acting irrationally, according to the DA's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.