DA rules Lake County deputies' actions justified after video of...
The actions of Lake County Sheriff's deputies were justified when they detained a family inside their home in Leadville, and did not constitute misconduct as was claimed after a video of the arrest was posted on YouTube , the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office has found. Deputies responded to the home of Maria Hernandez-Ponce and Jose Calletano-Serrano Feb. 24 after receiving two emergency calls suggesting potential domestic violence and that one occupant was intoxicated and acting irrationally, according to the DA's office.
