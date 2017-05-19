DA rules Lake County deputies' action...

DA rules Lake County deputies' actions justified after video of...

Friday May 19 Read more: Denver Post

The actions of Lake County Sheriff's deputies were justified when they detained a family inside their home in Leadville, and did not constitute misconduct as was claimed after a video of the arrest was posted on YouTube , the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office has found. Deputies responded to the home of Maria Hernandez-Ponce and Jose Calletano-Serrano Feb. 24 after receiving two emergency calls suggesting potential domestic violence and that one occupant was intoxicated and acting irrationally, according to the DA's office.

