Man sentenced for 2013 Leadville assault that left victim with brain damage
A Summit County jury found Stantiago Martinez guilty of assault related to an incident in Leadville in 2013 that left a man with severe brain damage. Martinez was sentenced to 60 days in jail on Monday, April 24, although he maintains his innocence and is appealing the verdict.
