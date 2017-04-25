Lakewood man pleads guilty to murder ...

Lakewood man pleads guilty to murder charge in fatal stabbing at popular Leadville bar

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Denver Post

A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal May 2016 stabbing of Jordan Robert Gausman outside the popular Leadville bar where he worked. Matthew James Haley faces between 30 and 40 years when he is sentenced on June 28. Prosecutors announced the guilty plea in the May 2, 2016, killing on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) May 1 Musikologist 16
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
Indian man walking (Oct '13) Oct '13 robert 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC