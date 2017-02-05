Sunlight Mountain celebrates 50th ann...

Sunlight Mountain celebrates 50th anniversary this winter

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Denver Post

Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort might very well be celebrating its 70th anniversary this winter, instead of its 50th, were it not for a deal the city of Glenwood Springs struck with the Vanderhoof family back in the late 1940s to close Sunlight's predecessor, Holliday Hill. At the time, the city was working with an investor to reopen the 1930s-era Red Mountain ski area just outside of town, which had been idled during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

