Prosecutors open probe after video emerges showing alleged misconduct ...
Prosecutors have opened an investigation into a video showing use of force and alleged misconduct on Friday by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Leadville. The 10-minute recording, posted on YouTube, appears to show sheriff's deputies detaining a family inside their home.
