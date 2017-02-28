Prosecutors open probe after video em...

Prosecutors open probe after video emerges showing alleged misconduct ...

Tuesday Feb 28

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into a video showing use of force and alleged misconduct on Friday by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Leadville. The 10-minute recording, posted on YouTube, appears to show sheriff's deputies detaining a family inside their home.

Leadville, CO

