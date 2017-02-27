More Information on the Bomb Threat i...

More Information on the Bomb Threat in Leadville

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Colorado Mountain College Leadville officials have released some information regarding the suspect who was taken into custody Monday after making a bomb threat to the campus. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Adam Slattery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
Indian man walking (Oct '13) Oct '13 robert 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lake County was issued at February 28 at 9:22AM MST

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC