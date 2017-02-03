Colorado's fourteeners: Mount Harvard

Colorado's fourteeners: Mount Harvard

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Gazette

The first team that surveyed this mountain consisted almost entirely of Harvard professors and Harvard students. They chose the name in honor of their school, starting a tradition that would result in the Collegiate Peaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
Indian man walking (Oct '13) Oct '13 robert 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lake County was issued at February 06 at 4:09AM MST

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC