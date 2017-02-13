Colorado Mountain College in Leadvill...

Colorado Mountain College in Leadville on lockout following bomb threat

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Mountain College's campus in Leadville has been placed on lockout status Monday morning following a bomb threat because of what officials say is an "active threat in the area." The school says it is in the process of being evacuated.

