Arrest in threat at Colorado Mountain College-Leadville
A suspect has been placed in custody in relation to a bomb threat that put Colorado Mountain College in lockdown Monday morning. In another voicemail left with student services, Slattery allegedly called pretending to be someone else and said that "Welseck" had planted an explosive device near the library.
