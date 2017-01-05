Overdue skiers near Turquoise Lake found, but rescuers unable to...
Lake County Search and Rescue members were unable to revive a beloved U.S. Forest ranger from Salida who was found following an intensive search for two overdue skiers near Turquoise Lake above Leadville. Brett Beasley was found with an unnamed youth near Uncle Bud's Hut around midday Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Leadville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Elise Gggggg
|1
|renee anita maes (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|a friend
|1
|Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|WildcatFrosh04
|1
|Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|TylerABlankenship
|1
|Indian man walking (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leadville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC