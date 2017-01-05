Overdue skiers near Turquoise Lake fo...

Overdue skiers near Turquoise Lake found, but rescuers unable to...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Denver Post

Lake County Search and Rescue members were unable to revive a beloved U.S. Forest ranger from Salida who was found following an intensive search for two overdue skiers near Turquoise Lake above Leadville. Brett Beasley was found with an unnamed youth near Uncle Bud's Hut around midday Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
Indian man walking (Oct '13) Oct '13 robert 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,355 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC